Sandeman Hospital Quetta Administration Repairs Angiography Machine After One Year

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 09:11 PM

Provincial Sandeman Hospital Quetta Administration has repaired the defective angiography machine after one year of its malfunctioning to facilitate the masses

According to official source, the hospital administration has made functional the machine of over Rs 30 million to ensure provision of missing facilities and to cater the need of the patients.

Earlier, poor patients had to be referred to private hospitals to spend hundred thousands rupees on angiography and the facility would be provided at Civil Hospital to the patients having heart disease.

Civil Societies have appreciated the initiative to provide angiography facility and said it was great news for the people of the province.

They urged that the government should take more steps to provide better healthcare facilities and improve conditions in the hospitals to restore confidence of the public in the healthcare system.

Loralai, the divisional headquarter has a teaching hospital but evidently there were lack of facilities in the hospital which was unable to cater to the influx of patients in the area.

Talking to APP, an official of Balochistan government said the government has all set to revamp the health sector on modern lines and provide latest equipment to the hospitals aimed to provide best healthcare facilities to the masses.

The various steps were being taken to ensure presence of concerned medical officials and paramedics in the hospitals of all far-flung areas of the province, he noted.

He said the provincial government was committed to provide missing facilities to the hospitals across the province to ensure improved healthcare facilities.

The government has started the cleanliness drive and renovation of the government hospitals in the province, the official said.

The government has also established dialysis centres in various districts and the vacancies have been created for the required staff. The availability of medicines in public hospitals was being ensured.

