Sanghaar Malik Assumed Charge Of SSP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 07:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The newly posted SSP of Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik assumed the charge of his office here on Friday, replacing SSP Irfan Ali Samo as the district's police chief.

A notification in this regard was issued by the IGP Sindh.

After assuming charge, SSP Malik said that his first priority is to promote community policing and bridge the gap between police and public.

