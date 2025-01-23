Sanghar: Awareness seminar on youth’s role in peaceful elections held

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) An awareness seminar titled "The Role of Youth in Peaceful Elections" was organized under the "Chiragh se Chiragh" program by the Regional Election Commissioner, Shaheed Benazirabad Division, in collaboration with the Government Girls Degree College Sanghar.

The seminar took place at the college premises and aimed to highlight the importance of youth participation in elections.

According to a handout, the Regional Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Siddiqui attended the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Yousuf Siddiqui, District Election Commissioner Sanghar Muhammad Sarwar, Election Officer Muhammad Umair, Election Office Focal Person Saima Sattar, Principal of the Girls College Shabeela Shaheen and others emphasized the importance of voting.

They stated that elections play a pivotal role in shaping the nation's future and called upon the youth to support the Election Commission of Pakistan in achieving this national goal.

The speakers further mentioned that, as per the special directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan, awareness seminars were being conducted in educational institutions across the district to educate students, especially young women, on the importance and proper utilization of voting.

They urged the students to spread awareness among their families regarding the importance of voting and voter registration to ensure maximum participation in the electoral process.

They also emphasized that every citizen aged 18 or above should immediately apply for their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) at NADRA onward to register as a voter and exercise their right to vote.

Additionally, members of the lecturer and voter education committee Hisal Maryam, Saadia Chohan and others also spoke about the significance of voting.

At the conclusion of the event, the chief guest Muhammad Yousif Siddiqui and District Election Commissioner Muhammad Sarwar distributed appreciation certificates among the members of the voter education committee and the college faculty.

The seminar saw significant participation from voter education committee members, college faculty and students.