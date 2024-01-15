Open Menu

Sanghar: Candidates Advised To Strictly Adhere To ECP Code Of Conduct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja held a meeting with provincial and national assembly candidates in his office regarding the code of conduct for the general elections 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hasan Khowaja held a meeting with provincial and national assembly candidates in his office regarding the code of conduct for the general elections 2024.

During the meeting, District Election Commissioner Shah Nawaz Brohi briefed all candidates from various political parties about the code of conduct, emphasizing that no political party flags or banners should be displayed on any government property or electric pole. The display of weapons or aerial firing will be considered a crime. Additionally, the use of local government or government machinery will also be restricted.

He stated that meetings or corner gatherings should be held at designated locations, and prior information should be provided to the district administration and police to ensure no security issues arise. Political leaders or candidates are not allowed to make statements that harm religious or political dignity, he added.

He further mentioned that now, instead of appointing one chief agent, three could be appointed and no representative or media person can enter polling stations without the pass issued by the Election Commission or District Returning Officer.

According to him, District Returning Officers, Returning Officers and Monitoring Officers will adhere to the code of conduct with the assistance of police and other law enforcement agencies. Furthermore, monitoring teams appointed by the Election Commission of Pakistan will assess the activities of all political parties, and action will be taken against violators of the Election Act 2017 and Election Rules 2017, following Section 234 of the Act.

On this occasion, SSP Sanghar Captain (Retd) Saddam Hussain briefed about the security plans for gatherings and processions, emphasizing that all candidates should provide advance information about their corner meetings and rally routes for proper security arrangements.

