Sanghar district registers 18,636 women under Mamta program

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The In-charge of the Sindh Social Protection Authority district Sanghar Kalsoom Joyo on Thursday informed that about 18,636 women have been registered at 77 PPHI centers in the district under Mamta Program, while initial funds for various tests were provided to pregnant women, and some had already undergone follow-up check-ups.

She shared this update during a briefing at a coordination committee meeting for the Mamta Program, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja.

Joyo stated that the district aims to provide services to over 133,559 women. She added that under this program, obtaining a birth certificate from NADRA for newborns has been made mandatory, therefore an Assistant Director from NADRA has been appointed as a member of the committee.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khowaja maintained that the Sindh government, with the support of the World Bank, had launched the Mamta Program in 15 districts to improve maternal and child health and to encourage 40% of women in the province to use hospital delivery services. This initiative also aims to enhance the mental and physical development of newborns.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Assistant Director NADRA Raza Ali, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali and other officials.