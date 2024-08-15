Open Menu

Sanghar District Registers 18,636 Women Under Mamta Program

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Sanghar district registers 18,636 women under Mamta program

The In-charge of the Sindh Social Protection Authority district Sanghar Kalsoom Joyo on Thursday informed that about 18,636 women have been registered at 77 PPHI centers in the district under Mamta Program, while initial funds for various tests were provided to pregnant women, and some had already undergone follow-up check-ups

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The In-charge of the Sindh Social Protection Authority district Sanghar Kalsoom Joyo on Thursday informed that about 18,636 women have been registered at 77 PPHI centers in the district under Mamta Program, while initial funds for various tests were provided to pregnant women, and some had already undergone follow-up check-ups.

She shared this update during a briefing at a coordination committee meeting for the Mamta Program, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Sanghar Dr. Imran ul Hassan Khowaja.

Joyo stated that the district aims to provide services to over 133,559 women. She added that under this program, obtaining a birth certificate from NADRA for newborns has been made mandatory, therefore an Assistant Director from NADRA has been appointed as a member of the committee.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khowaja maintained that the Sindh government, with the support of the World Bank, had launched the Mamta Program in 15 districts to improve maternal and child health and to encourage 40% of women in the province to use hospital delivery services. This initiative also aims to enhance the mental and physical development of newborns.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Local Government Jamshed Qaimkhani, Assistant Director NADRA Raza Ali, District Health Officer Dr. Daulat Jamali and other officials.

Related Topics

Sindh World Bank Sanghar Jamshed Women From Government

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

8 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

8 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

8 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

8 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

8 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

8 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

9 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

9 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

9 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

9 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

9 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan