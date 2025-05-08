Open Menu

Sanghar: Doctors, Students, Civil Society Join Rally In Support Of Pak Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2025 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A pro-Pakistan Army rally was organized at Civil Hospital Sanghar under the leadership of Civil Surgeon Dr. Aftab Azam Sirewal. The rally saw significant participation from doctors, paramedical staff, lady health workers, students and civil society representatives. Participants carried placards, banners and panaflexes inscribed with slogans in support of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aftab Azam Sirewal and others praised the Pakistan Army's response to India's aggressive posture, stating that the professional and calculated response from Pakistan’s military was something India will remember for generations.

They also highlighted the bravery and skill of the Pakistan Air Force, which forced the enemy to retreat and showcased its capabilities to the world.

The speakers said that the Indian Army had accepted defeat by raising a white flag. They reaffirmed that every Pakistani stands shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces. Following the rally, participants gathered to sing the national anthem at the hospital, joined by a large number of citizens.

