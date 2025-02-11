Sanghar: Oversight Committee Meeting On Education Reforms Held
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
A meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, was held to review the implementation of educational plans
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, was held to review the implementation of educational plans. Officials from the education and other relevant departments attended the meeting.
The committee was informed that its Primary objective was to monitor the education sector and ensure the execution of educational reforms. The DC noted that while many schools had surplus teachers, some institutions were still facing a shortage of teaching staff.
He emphasized efforts to improve the education sector, stating that reopening closed schools and upgrading school infrastructure remain top priorities.
All assistant commissioners were directed to inspect schools, and the salaries of absent teachers were ordered to be stopped.
The meeting was also briefed that 209 school renovation projects were currently underway in the district, and some were stalled due to a lack of funds.
The meeting was also informed that the district had 3,346 primary and high schools, with an enrollment of 284,716 students. The meeting was attended by the Chief Monitoring Officer Roshan Ali Kanbhar, assistant commissioners, education officials and other stakeholders.
Recent Stories
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financ ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister discuss strengthening coop ..
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged t ..
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, busine ..
Kashmiris honor Shaheed Maqbool Butt's 41st martyrdom anniversary with renewed p ..
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's
PTI senator moves IHC for production order
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Faz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif calls for strengthening of climate financing, technology shar ..1 minute ago
-
Kashmiri martyrs' supreme sacrifices remembered, International Community urged to intervene1 minute ago
-
Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held1 minute ago
-
Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, business sectors: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
KPK health department seeks annual performance reports from MTI's4 minutes ago
-
PTI senator moves IHC for production order4 minutes ago
-
Ways discussed to resolve Multan traffic issues4 minutes ago
-
Another big drug supplier arrested from Pirwadhai4 minutes ago
-
Jail hospitals being upgraded: DC4 minutes ago
-
Steps taken to increase revenue of WWB shops: Provincial Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan11 minutes ago
-
DG Agriculture Dept reviews preparation of historic Sibi Mela to start on Feb 1311 minutes ago
-
Two held with 14kg drugs11 minutes ago