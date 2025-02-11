Open Menu

Sanghar: Oversight Committee Meeting On Education Reforms Held

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sanghar: Oversight committee meeting on education reforms held

A meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, was held to review the implementation of educational plans

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Reforms Oversight Committee, chaired by the Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khowaja, was held to review the implementation of educational plans. Officials from the education and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The committee was informed that its Primary objective was to monitor the education sector and ensure the execution of educational reforms. The DC noted that while many schools had surplus teachers, some institutions were still facing a shortage of teaching staff.

He emphasized efforts to improve the education sector, stating that reopening closed schools and upgrading school infrastructure remain top priorities.

All assistant commissioners were directed to inspect schools, and the salaries of absent teachers were ordered to be stopped.

The meeting was also briefed that 209 school renovation projects were currently underway in the district, and some were stalled due to a lack of funds.

The meeting was also informed that the district had 3,346 primary and high schools, with an enrollment of 284,716 students. The meeting was attended by the Chief Monitoring Officer Roshan Ali Kanbhar, assistant commissioners, education officials and other stakeholders.

