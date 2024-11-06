Sanghar Police Donate Hundreds Of Blood Bags For Thalassemia Patients
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a heartwarming display of solidarity, officers and officials from the Sanghar police have donated hundreds of blood bags to support children suffering from thalassemia. In collaboration with the "Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah," a blood donation camp was set up at the SSP Office Sanghar on Wednesday, where police personnel from across the district participated enthusiastically, donating blood to help young patients battling this life-threatening disease.
Speaking to the media, the SSP Sanghar praised the officers, including female staff, for their generosity and dedication, stating, "Today, the selfless actions of our officers have made us all proud.
" He also appealed to the public to join such charitable initiatives, emphasizing that Sanghar police officers are committed not only to public safety but also to contributing to humanitarian causes.
The SSP further announced that police personnel vaccination drives would be initiated across the district. He highlighted that under the leadership of IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a health card program has been launched for police employees, offering up to one million rupees in medical coverage per employee.
