Open Menu

Sanghar Police Donate Hundreds Of Blood Bags For Thalassemia Patients

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients

In a heartwarming display of solidarity, officers and officials from the Sanghar police have donated hundreds of blood bags to support children suffering from thalassemia. In collaboration with the "Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah,"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) In a heartwarming display of solidarity, officers and officials from the Sanghar police have donated hundreds of blood bags to support children suffering from thalassemia. In collaboration with the "Thalassemia Patient Welfare Society Nawabshah," a blood donation camp was set up at the SSP Office Sanghar on Wednesday, where police personnel from across the district participated enthusiastically, donating blood to help young patients battling this life-threatening disease.

Speaking to the media, the SSP Sanghar praised the officers, including female staff, for their generosity and dedication, stating, "Today, the selfless actions of our officers have made us all proud.

" He also appealed to the public to join such charitable initiatives, emphasizing that Sanghar police officers are committed not only to public safety but also to contributing to humanitarian causes.

The SSP further announced that police personnel vaccination drives would be initiated across the district. He highlighted that under the leadership of IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, a health card program has been launched for police employees, offering up to one million rupees in medical coverage per employee.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Young Nawabshah Sanghar Media All From Blood Million Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distribut ..

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..

1 minute ago
 IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakh ..

IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case

1 minute ago
 Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in ..

Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews measure to combat smog

DC reviews measure to combat smog

2 minutes ago
 Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW ..

Construction work on all 6 work fronts of 1530 MW Tarbela 5th Extension project ..

14 minutes ago
Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9 ..

Car racers ready to demonstrate speed prowess at 9th Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 7

14 minutes ago
 143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

143 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

24 minutes ago
 MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerabl ..

MoU signed to improve justice access for vulnerable citizens

21 minutes ago
 White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

24 minutes ago
 International conference on 'Trends & Research in ..

International conference on 'Trends & Research in Chemistry' begins

24 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, re ..

Speakers pay glowing tributes to Jammu Martyrs, renew resolve to continue freedo ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan