Sangin appointed Bacha Khan Trust Director Legal Affairs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Provincial President National Youth Organization of Awami National Party Sangin Khan Advocate Monday appointed as Director Legal Affairs of Bacha Khan Trust and will oversee all legal matters.

CEO Bacha Khan Trust Aimal Wali Khan approved his appointment after consultation with the board of Trustees.

In this regard, a formal notification has been issued by the Central Secretariat of Bacha Khan Trust.