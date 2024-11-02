- Home
Sania Aashique Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Inadequate Facilities At Special Education Centres
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Special Education Sania Ashique expressed strong dissatisfaction over inadequate facilities at special education centers here on Saturday.
She toured several special education centers and chaired a briefing to assess the current status of facilities. She issued a strict ultimatum to bring significant improvements to these centers, expressing frustration over the lack of adequate services for children with special needs. She directed officials to expedite the completion of Centers of Excellence for special education and fast-track procurement processes to meet immediate needs.
Sania Ashique stressed the urgent need to mobilize special education school buses by hiring temporary drivers, thereby ensuring safe transportation for children. She also instructed for forming specialized teams, including psychologists and special education experts, to provide comprehensive support within schools. “It is regrettable that some students have been retained in the same grade for five years,” she stated, highlighting an essential need for an effective and dynamic educational framework.
Sania maintained, "If children’s mental and physical conditions do not improve, it could lead to parents losing trust in the special education system.
Mentally capable children should be transferred to mainstream schools to enable greater integration. A supportive environment is critical for these children’s development."
She also announced plans for training and counseling sessions dedicated to the teachers of special education, enhancing their ability to support students effectively. She underscored that the well-being of children with special needs was a top priority for CM Maryam Nawaz, and that efforts were underway to make them productive members of society.
Sania Ashique’s directives included ensuring an inclusive learning environment that accommodates the visually, auditory, and mentally challenged, providing education, training, and a nurturing environment suited to their needs. She stressed that efforts to improve transport facilities would continue, with buses being prepared for immediate deployment.
The review meeting at the Commissioner’s Office, led by Commissioner Maryam Khan, also featured Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu and other key officials, with additional participation from Deputy Commissioners of Khanewal, Vehari, and Lodhran via video link.
