Published October 28, 2024 | 07:15 PM

Sania Ashiq visits special education centre, inspects facilities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Special Education Sania Ashiq conducted a visit to the Government Special Education Center in Nishtar Town, here on Monday.

The SACM evaluated the services provided to students with disabilities and reinforce the government’s commitment to inclusive education.

During her time at the center, Sania Ashiq engaged directly with students facing challenges such as hearing impairments, visual impairments, and autism. She took the opportunity to spend quality time with the children, celebrating their achievements and listening to their needs. In a heartwarming gesture, a birthday celebration was organized for the special children, where goodie bags filled with treats were distributed.

Sania Ashiq also toured the wards designated for mentally disabled students, observing the living conditions and the quality of care being provided there.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards of cleanliness and overall facilities within the center to ensure a conducive learning environment.

The visit included discussions on the implementation of educational programs and therapeutic services aimed at enhancing the learning experience for these children. Sania Ashiq highlighted the Punjab government’s unwavering commitment to providing equitable access to quality education for all students, regardless of their abilities.

This visit serves as a reaffirmation of the government's dedication to fostering an inclusive educational landscape and promoting the welfare of every child in Punjab.

