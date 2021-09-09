Sania chairs Ehsaas field conference; 300 participants join online nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday chaired the Ehsaas field conference held with all field teams.

The conference took stock of frequently asked questions about programmes of Ehsaas and how beneficiaries are benefitting from Ehsaas in the field. As many as 300 participants joined online nationwide.

Secretary Ismat Tahira, DG Noor Rehman, DG Naveed Akbar, Regional DGs from provinces, AJK and GB along with Tehsil level field teams joined the conference.

The Primary objective of conducting this conference was to share the field learnings, experiences and findings in connection with the nationwide accomplishment of door-to-door Ehsaas Survey, opening of 413 Ehsaas registration desks and Ehsaas 8171 web-portal, drive to enroll children under Ehsaas education Stipends.

The conference also showcased Ehsaas Digital portal that has been developed in light of the frequently asked questions on social media. All information on the digital portal has been complied in urdu for everyone's convenience.

Opening the conference, Dr. Sania stressed the need for shared learning and cross exposure among field teams to well-facilitate Ehsaas beneficiaries.

"Ehsaas is an evidence-based programme. Field teams should learn from each other's experiences so that issues being faced by beneficiaries can be solved firsthand", said Dr. Sania.

The Ehsaas survey in the country is 99.5% complete and enrolment of new Ehsaas beneficiaries based on the survey has begun. This year 12 million deserving households are being paid Ehsaas cash grants based on Ehsaas survey.

To facilitate people, Ehsaas has launched the 8171 web-portal so that they can check their status and collect cash, if eligible.

Various instructional dimensions of Ehsaas 8171 web-portal were discussed in detail to maximize its benefits in the field.

Serving families missed out in the survey, Ehsaas registration desks have also been opened at Tehsil level nationwide for self-registration. Strategies were discussed to facilitate and manage large crowds at the desks.

The field teams of Ehsaas also briefed on the nationwide drive to enroll deserving children aged 4-22 years under the Ehsaas educational stipends.

The next steps to upscale One Window Ehsaas Centers across all districts were also discussed to serve Ehsaas beneficiaries in the field.