Sania Hameed Posted Director & Rehabilitation In CDA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Sania Hameed, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS)/BS-18, waiting for posting in Human Resource Development (HRD) is transferred/posted as Director Land and Rehabilitation, Capital Development Authority (CDA) (in her own pay and scale).
According to a notification, she will also look after the work of the post of Director, Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) (in addition to her own duties) with immediate effect and until further orders.
