ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared Sania Kamran wife of Sheikh Muhammad Kamran from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as returned candidate on the seat reserved for women in the provincial assembly of Punjab.

According to ECP, the notification was issued in pursuance of the provisions of Clause (6) of Article 224 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 104 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The seat fell vacant due to death of MPA Shaheen Raza from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.