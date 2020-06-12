Sania Kamran takes oath as MPA

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Central Punjab Women Wing President Sania Kamran took oath as MPA during the Punjab Assembly session here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) Central Punjab Women Wing President Sania Kamran took oath as MPA during the Punjab Assembly session here on Friday.

Panel of Chairman Mian Muhammad Shafi, who chaired the PA session in the absence of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, administered oath to the newly elected MPA Sania Kamran.

Sani Kamran was elected against a reserved seat for Women in thePunjab Assembly which fell vacant after the demise of PTI MPA ShaheenRaza due to coronavirus last month.