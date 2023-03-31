UrduPoint.com

Sania Mirza Slays In Stunning Fern-green Suit

,  

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2023 | 07:59 PM

Sania Mirza slays in stunning fern-green suit  

In the photo, the 36-year-old athlete can be seen looking absolutely gorgeous in her buttoned waistcoat, coat, and trousers, which exuded a professional and formal appearance.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Sania Mirza, a former Indian tennis player, recently shared a stunning photo of herself on Instagram, donning a perfectly-tailored fern-green three-piece suit. The picture, which was taken in New Delhi, India on Thursday, received a lot of love from her fans and followers.

She also opted for a smoky eye makeup look paired with nude lipstick and styled her hair into a low ponytail. Overall, the outfit was perfectly suited for a corporate setting, and Sania looked nothing short of stunning.

Aside from sharing her fashion choices, Sania also shared her recent spiritual journey with her followers. The tennis star traveled to Saudi Arabia to participate in Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca that can be undertaken at any time of the year.

On Instagram, Sania expressed her gratitude for the experience, saying, "It has been an amazing and fulfilling experience here... May Allah keep calling us back again and again... In sha Allah... Thank you, God, for everything... ya Rabb tera shukar hai."

Sania Mirza continues to inspire her followers with her style choices and her spiritual journey, proving that one can balance both professional and personal aspects of life.

More Stories From Pakistan

