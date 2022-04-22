Sania Mirza stuns fans with simple yet gorgeous fashion sense

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza with her simple yet gorgeous fashion sense has impressed her millions of fans by her new summer outfits.

The Indian Tennis sensation who has 9.1 million followers on Instagram posted two pictures in a stunning floral-printed dress, with a caption, “spring it in summer”.

The 35-year-old Tennis star wore smoky eyes makeup and completed her look with breathtaking heavy earrings. It was overall an effortlessly modest look with the star's hair tied in a trendy bun.

One of her millions of fans reacted to her new pictures by writing that it might for some get-together in the holy month of Ramadan, “Dawat e Ramzan ,”.

Another user wished her happy Ramadan. He wrot “Ramadan Karim!,”,

A user called as beautiful rose. He wrote, “As beautiful as a rose,”

A fan wrote that Shoaib Malik is so lucky to have her as his wife.

He wrote, "Shoaib Bhai is so lucky."

Another fan prayed for her by writing, “May Allah keep you couple safe,”.

Mirza has 9.1 million followers on Instagram. The post garnered more than 42,000 likes within a few hours of going live.