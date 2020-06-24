UrduPoint.com
Sania Nishtar Calls On Chief Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 02:50 PM

Sania Nishtar calls on Chief Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr Sania Nishtar on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan here at CM House.

During the meeting matters pertaining to further extend the numbers and fortify the standard of "Langar Khanas" in the province came under discussion.

Both also discussed distribution of Corona Cash Relief under Ehsaas Program to the deserving people of the province.

The Chief Minister and Special Assistant to the PM together inaugurated Sailani Langar Khana and also visited the Payment Camp Site of Ehsaas Program.

More Stories From Pakistan

