Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Kifalat Office in Jamrud

KHYBER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated the Ehsaas Kafalat office here on Thursday.

Member National Assembly Iqbal Khan Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Shafiq Afridi and Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad besides other senior officials were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that under Ehsaas One Window facility, all the eligible people would now be able to get speedy registration and payment under a one roof.

She added that solid measures were being made to open such offices in all other districts of the country for facilitation of masses and under privileged.

Dr Sania said the government believed in welfare of people and added that educational scholarships initiative had been launched with an objective to provide educational scholarships to about 10 million children upto 12th class.

Initially, she said that Ehsaas Ration Program was targeting 20 million people and it would be later extended on directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide maximum relief to masses.

In this regard, she underscored the need for the media to create awareness so that so that maximum people could benefit from Ehsaas programs.

She also urged people who considered themselves eligible for Ehsaas Ration programme to get registered for availing the facility at earliest.