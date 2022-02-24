UrduPoint.com

Sania Nishtar Inaugurates Ehsas Shelter Home

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 02:05 PM

Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Shelter Home

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated Ehsaas Shelter Home at Charsadda Road here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated Ehsaas Shelter Home at Charsadda Road here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khohkhar, Dr Sania was taken around various sections of the shelter home and reviewed the facilities, arrangements and infrastructure provided to needy, vulnerable and shelter-less.

She directed the Director of the Shelter Home and other staff to provide all kinds of facilities to the shelter-less as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and maintain quality of the shelters at all costs.

Later, talking to media, Special Assistant Senator Sania Nishtar said that shelters and Langar Khanas had been set up all over the country under Ehsas program, adding that the program would be further expanded to facilitate maximum poor people.

"In those areas where shelter homes or Langar Khanas are not available, citizens are being fed through mobile kitchens on trucks under the "Koi Bhooka Na Soya (No one goes to sleep without meal) programme.

She said mobile kitchen on trucks would be started in five more districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa to provide free food to the laborers and poor segment of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that efforts were being made to further improve the quality and standard of Shelter Homes.

She said currently eight shelter homes were functional in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Bait-ul-Mal and Ehsas programme while certain Shelter Homes had also been set up under the supervision of the provincial government.

She said the government was endeavoring to provide maximum relief to downtrodden segments of the society under different initiatives of Ehsas Programme.

As part of such efforts, she said that three one-window Ehsas centers had been opened in Khyber District and added that work on Ehsas Ration Subsidy programme was successfully going ahead under which 20 million families have been given 30% discount on certain food items.

After registration in Ehsas Ration Subsidy Programme, scrutiny process had been launched and those who were found eligible had started receiving messages and getting subsidized food items from authorized Karyana stores.

Sania Nishtar said that 19 million people had registered under the Ehsasan Ration Subsidy Program and added that the registration process would continue for the next three months.

She said that since Balochistan and Sindh were not contributing to Ehsasan Ration Subsidy Program, only Rs350 was being given as concession while people in other provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan etc. were saving up to one thousand rupees.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Mobile Road Charsadda Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

MWMC, MC devises mechanism to register cases over ..

MWMC, MC devises mechanism to register cases over throwing debris

24 seconds ago
 One dacoit killed, 4 injured in separate encounter ..

One dacoit killed, 4 injured in separate encounters

25 seconds ago
 92,000 students get scholarship under PM's Ehsaas ..

92,000 students get scholarship under PM's Ehsaas Programme: Farrukh

26 seconds ago
 UK Foreign Ministry Says Will Assist Kiev Even Tho ..

UK Foreign Ministry Says Will Assist Kiev Even Though Ukraine Not in NATO

30 seconds ago
 Need to create unity, promote brotherhood among ou ..

Need to create unity, promote brotherhood among our ranks: DG Rangers

11 minutes ago
 Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Uk ..

Belarus leader says his army not taking part in Ukraine invasion

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>