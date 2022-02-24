Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Shelter Home

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated Ehsaas Shelter Home at Charsadda Road here on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated Ehsaas Shelter Home at Charsadda Road here on Thursday.

Accompanied by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khohkhar, Dr Sania was taken around various sections of the shelter home and reviewed the facilities, arrangements and infrastructure provided to needy, vulnerable and shelter-less.

She directed the Director of the Shelter Home and other staff to provide all kinds of facilities to the shelter-less as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and maintain quality of the shelters at all costs.

Later, talking to media, Special Assistant Senator Sania Nishtar said that shelters and Langar Khanas had been set up all over the country under Ehsas program, adding that the program would be further expanded to facilitate maximum poor people.

"In those areas where shelter homes or Langar Khanas are not available, citizens are being fed through mobile kitchens on trucks under the "Koi Bhooka Na Soya (No one goes to sleep without meal) programme.

She said mobile kitchen on trucks would be started in five more districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa to provide free food to the laborers and poor segment of the society.

Dr Sania Nishtar said that efforts were being made to further improve the quality and standard of Shelter Homes.

She said currently eight shelter homes were functional in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Bait-ul-Mal and Ehsas programme while certain Shelter Homes had also been set up under the supervision of the provincial government.

She said the government was endeavoring to provide maximum relief to downtrodden segments of the society under different initiatives of Ehsas Programme.

As part of such efforts, she said that three one-window Ehsas centers had been opened in Khyber District and added that work on Ehsas Ration Subsidy programme was successfully going ahead under which 20 million families have been given 30% discount on certain food items.

After registration in Ehsas Ration Subsidy Programme, scrutiny process had been launched and those who were found eligible had started receiving messages and getting subsidized food items from authorized Karyana stores.

Sania Nishtar said that 19 million people had registered under the Ehsasan Ration Subsidy Program and added that the registration process would continue for the next three months.

She said that since Balochistan and Sindh were not contributing to Ehsasan Ration Subsidy Program, only Rs350 was being given as concession while people in other provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan etc. were saving up to one thousand rupees.