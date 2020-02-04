Sania Nishtar terms transparency guiding principles of 'Ehsas Kafalat progm'

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and BISP Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said innovative system was being introduced in 'Ehsas Kafalat program' to make it more transparent, efficient, and effective for beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan and BISP Chairperson Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday said innovative system was being introduced in 'Ehsas Kafalat program' to make it more transparent, efficient, and effective for beneficiaries.

Talking to a private news channel, Chairperson said Ehsas Kafalat programme will bring a social revolution in the country, PTI led government under the leadership of soft heart Prime minister Imran Khan is taking all mandatory steps to empower women.

She said the empowerment of women can help eliminate poverty in the region and Imran Khan's government is sincere in its efforts to eradicate poverty under 'Ehsas Kafalat program' and remains committed to provide financial assistance to the deserving families in a transparent way.

She said Ehsaas Kafalat Programme would empower million of deserving women across the country in three phases.

The Ehsas Kafalat survey teams would be accompanied by monitoring squads to ensure transparency and best international practices, she added.

Sania Nishtar said, safety, security and dignity of Ehsas Kafalat beneficiaries are most important to us and Ehsas is the prime women empowerment platform, taking lead in empowering its women financially, socially and politically.

The chairperson said societies can only be empowered through education and awareness, adding, women should realize their potential to become useful member of the society.

Ehsaas kafalat is a women centric program which would change the mindset of society towards women, she said adding, it would give women social assistance and economic strength.

They would have smart phones to interact with banks and draw benefits of other Ehsaas programs as well, she mentioned.

"We have included one million beneficiaries country wide", she said.

"We would maintain a check to ensure that no undeserving person is getting benefits of the program", Sania Nishtar said.

It is a great initiative to make Pakistan a welfare state, she said.

It is manifesto of PTI to strengthen and facilitate the poorest of Pakistan, she said adding, it would generate more economic activities.