Sania Nishtar visited provincial capitals for Ehsaas partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar along with Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail visited two provincial capitals over the weekend to brief about Prime Minister Imran Khan's Ehsaas programme plans and to seek their partnership.

"We all have to work together to strengthen the Federation and exploit synergy - irrespective of political differences especially when it comes to the welfare of those who need it the most", elaborated Dr. Nishtar.

Addressing a session hosted by Governor Sindh and presided over by President Dr. Arif Alvi at the Governor House in Karachi, Dr. Nishtar apprised Sindh Cabinet members and parliamentarians about the government of Pakistan's flagship programme 'Ehsaas', said a press release issued here.� Nasir Ali Shah, Sindh Cabinet Minister, Mustafa Wahab, advisor to the PM, Waseem Akhtar, Mayor Karachi, and Naheed Shah, Chair of the Planning Development Department of Sindh were present at the meeting.

During her presentation, Dr. Nishtar elaborated on what Ehsaas can offer to Sindh, and how it can partner with Government�and Non-governmental sector; she invited all public and private representatives from Sindh to work together with Ehsaas programme for the uplifting of people.

She stressed that Ehsaas as a nation-wide program offered many things to the provinces such as Ehsaas one window programmes (Kifalat, Tahafuz, National Poverty Graduation Initiative, online free resources) would all be nation-wide.

The New Socio Economic Survey currently being carried out of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) was also country wide. And, the Solutions Innovation Challenge which Ehsaas will be launching for livelihood creation and social protection will also impact the entire country.

� On the occasion, Dr. Nishtar �outlined areas where collaboration was sought with the provincial government, in particular in the areas of Insaf card, consolidation of online portals in areas of devolved subjects.

She particularly stressed on the need for provinces to implement the Governance and Integrity Policy, and partner in the implementation of Pillar I (governance) and Pillar III (human capital development) of Ehsaas.

� Later in the Governor House, Dr. Nishtar held a detailed meeting with members of the press and responded to their questions about Ehsaas programme, clarifying the scale, breadth and diversity of Ehsaas.

� Later at night, Dr. Nishtar along with Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Shaista Sohail visited the Saylani Welfare International Trust, which was a Pakistani charity focusing on social welfare of the poor and distressed.

Here, she spent a long time inspecting each of Saylani's departments. She took keen interest in the food distribution system of Saylani Trust.

"We will be discussing ways of opening 'Joint Langars', beginning in the city of Islamabad", said Dr. Nishtar.

� Saylani Welfare Trust endeavors to provide the quality services in areas including food, education, medical and social welfare free of cost to the marginalized people.

� Their physical presence extends throughout Pakistan with a vast network of 125 branches operating in major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad and Faisalabad.

Dr. Nishtar and Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division were in Quetta on Sunday and Monday where a comprehensive presentation would be made to the Balochistan Cabinet about Ehsaas programme.