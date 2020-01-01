UrduPoint.com
Sania Nishtar Visits Panagah At Mandi More

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 10:28 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited the Panahgah at Mandi More in Pirwadhai to check the shelter facility for the poor

Sania Nishtar, accompanied by DC Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat, took round of the facility and interacted with the people mostly poor travellers and labourers living there.

Free meal is served to 1500 people at the panahgah everyday.

She talked to them, listened their issues and assured full cooperation to them in their critical time.

The special assistant shared that Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed all the Cabinet ministers to visit panahgahs and ensure that nobody stays in hunger and sleeps in open air in this extreme cold weather.

Ehsaas is committed to ensure that panahgahs serve the needy and poor across the country.

