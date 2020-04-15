UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sania Nishtar Visits Payment Center At G-10/4 To Review Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:24 PM

Sania Nishtar visits Payment Center at G-10/4 to review arrangements

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited Payment Center for disbursement of assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program at G-10/4 Islamabad to check the arrangements and facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited Payment Center for disbursement of assistance under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program at G-10/4 Islamabad to check the arrangements and facilities.

The special assistant expressed satisfaction over the cash disbursement arrangements after interacting with the women in queues and staff.

All the sufficient preventive measures for the safety of women beneficiaries were taken by the officials through ensuring hand sanitization, maintaining distance, disinfection of centers etc.

The payment process under Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme was started from Thursday and continuing smoothly till the seventh day (Wednesday).

During the last six days (till Tuesday) an amount of Rs. 32.87 billion has been disbursed among more than 2.73 million people under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Out of 17,000 payment centers for cash disbursement under this program, 9,419 centers have been establishment so far.

The staff at the payment centers has been trained to deal with the persons with disabilities also.

The registration process to receive the emergency cash of Rs. 12,000 per family distributed under this scheme is SMS driven, and this has been ongoing for the last two weeks.

To-date, 78.44 million SMS requests have been received. "It is possible that several people from one family apply, hence the number of families applying may be less than this number", said Dr. Sania.

Ehsaas has announced that the SMS campaign will be opened till 19th of this month. Ehsaas has also released an instructional video to explain to people what they should expect.

The Cabinet has approved waiver of advance withholding tax on commission collected under section 233 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 from branchless banking agents, to incentivize branchless banking operations from operating in the current difficult environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister May Women SMS Family From Cabinet Billion Million

Recent Stories

IEA sees record 2020 oil demand fall due to corona ..

3 minutes ago

Three persons of family died as roof of house coll ..

3 minutes ago

Shopkeepers directed to ensure social distancing d ..

3 minutes ago

Chairman PM Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Haraj ..

2 minutes ago

Maas Condemns Trump's Decision to Halt WHO Funding ..

3 minutes ago

Oman Records 97 New Cases of Coronavirus in Past 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.