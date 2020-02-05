UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sania Nishtar Vows To Stand With Kashmiris Until Freedom

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 02:08 PM

Sania Nishtar vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday expressed concern over the plight of the 8 million big caged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the International community to take immediate notice of gross human rights violations in the occupied valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday expressed concern over the plight of the 8 million big caged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the International community to take immediate notice of gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said February 5 provided a perfect occasion to pay tributes to the Kashmiri people for their unwavering resolve to get their right to self-determination.

The purpose of Solidarity day was to send a strong message to the world from Pakistan that we would continue to support Kashmiris till attainment of their right to self-determination.

Sania Nishtar said India would not succeed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris through negative tactics like changing status of the Occupied Kashmir.

She said it was a day when walks, processions, and rallies were held to highlight the exemplary sacrifices of innocent Kashmiris which exposed the real face Indian government in front of world.

She said the entire Pakistani nation stood united for the rights of Kashmiris and shared the grief experienced by thousands of Kashmiris widowed and orphaned in the occupied valley.

She said "hearts of every Pakistani beat with our Kashmiri brethren and we are sure that the Indian force can never crush their spirit of freedom".

Nishtar said Kashmir issue would be resolved in light of UN Resolutions and in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations February From Government Million PTV

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of Zayed II ..

9 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation of Zayed II ..

9 minutes ago

Trump vows to bring back US troops from Afghanista ..

1 minute ago

Ceasefire violations: four civilians including a c ..

19 minutes ago

India on way to dismemberment: Provincial Minister ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Expecting Discussions on Fordow Plant With ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.