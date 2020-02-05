Sania Nishtar vows to stand with Kashmiris until freedom

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday expressed concern over the plight of the 8 million big caged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the International community to take immediate notice of gross human rights violations in the occupied valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday expressed concern over the plight of the 8 million big caged people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and urged the International community to take immediate notice of gross human rights violations in the occupied valley.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said February 5 provided a perfect occasion to pay tributes to the Kashmiri people for their unwavering resolve to get their right to self-determination.

The purpose of Solidarity day was to send a strong message to the world from Pakistan that we would continue to support Kashmiris till attainment of their right to self-determination.

Sania Nishtar said India would not succeed to suppress freedom struggle of Kashmiris through negative tactics like changing status of the Occupied Kashmir.

She said it was a day when walks, processions, and rallies were held to highlight the exemplary sacrifices of innocent Kashmiris which exposed the real face Indian government in front of world.

She said the entire Pakistani nation stood united for the rights of Kashmiris and shared the grief experienced by thousands of Kashmiris widowed and orphaned in the occupied valley.

She said "hearts of every Pakistani beat with our Kashmiri brethren and we are sure that the Indian force can never crush their spirit of freedom".

Nishtar said Kashmir issue would be resolved in light of UN Resolutions and in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris.