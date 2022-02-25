UrduPoint.com

Sania Opens Ehsaas Center In Jamrud, Panagah On Charsadda Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2022

Sania opens Ehsaas Center in Jamrud, Panagah on Charsadda Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr. Sania Nishtar has inaugurated the Ehsaas Center in Jamrud Tehsil of Khyber Tribal District to deliver the multiple services of Ehsaas under one roof.

The Ehsaas Center in Jamrud Tehsil will help deliver different services including Ehsaas payments, Ehsaas survey registration and Ehsaas school Stipends' enrollments under one roof.

Ehsaas Centers have also been opened in Bara and Landi Kotal Tehsils of Khyber.

At the center, Dr. Sania spoke to women, listened to their concerns, and assured them full cooperation.

While in Khyber district, Dr. Sania also made a surprise visit to an orphanage, "Dar-ul-Ehsaas" and inspected the facility that houses one hundred deserving children.

Earlier, Dr. Sania Nishtar inaugurated the newly built model Panagah at Charsadda Road, Peshawar said a news release issued here.

This new Panagah is the second in Peshawar and eighth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of developing Pakistan as a welfare state, the model facility will provide a one star plus bed and breakfast facility with meals, essentials, hygiene, and security standards.

"So far, we have opened 39 model Panagahs nationwide. As per PM's special instructions, each model Panagah not only provides boarding and lodging to daily wage earners but also a two-time meal for them, and all this is done with utmost dignity. Each 'Panagah' serves free meals to around 500 people and offers a 100-bed facility for overnight stay.", said Dr. Sania.

Adding further, she said, "Today, Ehsaas is also opening "Ehsaas Koye Bhooka Na Soye" truck kitchen service in five districts of KP; Mardan, Haripur, Mansehra, Malakand, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Now, the meals will be distributed through 40 truck kitchens in 29 cities across Pakistan. Under the initiative, cooked meals are distributed among labourers at designated delivery points.

Dr. Sania took round of the Panagah and interacted with the staff and daily wagers being served.

Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar, Managing Director Pakistan Bait ul Mal gave an overview of prioritized service standards at the Panagah.

