Sania Safi assumes charge as ADC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Sania Safi (PAS BS-18) assumed charge as Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Peshawar here on Monday.

In the recent past, she has served as ADC (General) Charsadda, ADC (Revenue) Quetta, Assistant Commissioner Nowshera, and Assistant Commissioner Quetta and also on an important post in the Planning and Development Department.

In a statement, she vowed to continue efforts for the progress and development of Peshawar under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (DC), ShafiullahKhan and utilizing available resources for provision of all possible relief to the people.