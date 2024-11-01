Sania Zahra murder case: Court rejects bail plea of 3 accused

Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Multan Saifullah Hanjra rejected on Friday bail requests of three accused including the main accused in Sania Zahra murder case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge (AD&SJ) Multan Saifullah Hanjra rejected on Friday bail requests of three accused including the main accused in Sania Zahra murder case.

Main accused Ali Raza had filed request for his post-arrest bail, while his mother Azra Bibi and brother Ali Haidar had filed applications for pre-arrest bail. The judge rejected all the three requests. Accused Azra Bibi and her son Ali Haidar disappeared from the court to avoid arrest soon after the decision was announced.

Bail applications of three more accused Jeewan Shah, Syeda Kanwal Bibi and Syeda Dua were disposed of after they withdrew their requests as police had declared them innocent in the case.

The body of Sania Zahra was found hanging in her home in July 2024 and her in laws had claimed she had committed suicide.

However, her father had alleged that his daughter was murdered following which New Multan police had registered case against her husband and in laws.