Sanitary conditions inspected

The Administrator Sukkur, Nisar Ahmed Memon on Monday inspected the sanitary conditions during visits to different Union Councils (UCs) and areas of the Sukkur city

Speaking on the occasion, the administrator said there is a need to work actively to ensure provision of civic facilities to the masses.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure cleanliness and utilize all available resources to maintain a neat and health environment.

Officers of the Municipal Corporation Sukkur and other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.