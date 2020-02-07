UrduPoint.com
Sanitary Employee Of Punjab Institute Of Neuro Sciences (PINS) Arrested In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Sanitary employee of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) arrested in Lahore

An employee of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) was arrested red-handed by security person when he was trying to break the lock of the Sanitary department, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :An employee of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences (PINS) was arrested red-handed by security person when he was trying to break the lock of the Sanitary department, here on Friday.

As per details, the empllyee identified as Iftikhar was traced by CCTV when he was trying to open the door by breaking its lock.

On seeing this on CCTV cameras, the security personnel caught him red-handed.

On the direction of the MS, the accused was handed over to Kotlakhpat police station.

