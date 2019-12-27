UrduPoint.com
Sanitary Staff Resumes Work After Christmas Holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :After a three days break of Christmas holidays, the sanitary staff of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has resumed its duties and started collecting garbage from the city.

"About 70 per cent employees has joined the duties, today, after celebrating their religious festival for three days and would clear the city in next 48 hours, Director Sanitation," Sardar Khan Zimri told APP on Friday.

Extra machinery was also deputed in each sector of the city to ensure the removal of households waste and garbage from the surrounding areas at earliest, he added.

The staff was also given Rs 10, 000 each as Christmas package, Zimri said.

He urged the locals to extend full cooperation with the sanitation department and put garbage in dustbins placed over there instead of throwing it into open areas.

Meanwhile, the capital dwellers have complained about the off and on collection of household waste.

They said untimely collection of garbage forced the people to throw trash into the streets or nearby at open areas.

"If this practice continues, it might be a serious health hazard to the lives of locals especially to the children playing into the streets," they regretted.

The director Sanitation confirmed that the practice of delay in garbage lifting was being done regularly due to some issues of payment with the contractors that are now resolved.

However, he said the directorate was trying their best to resolve the funds issue and made regular payment of staff salaries.

More Stories From Pakistan

