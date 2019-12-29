Sanitary staff resumes work after Christmas holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :After celebrating the Christmas day with religious fervor, the sanitary staff of Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) has resumed its duties and started collecting garbage from the city.

"The drive has been initiated on war footing with special Instructions to the entire staff for the collection and removal of garbage from door to door be ensured in next 48 hours, Director Sanitation," Sardar Khan Zimri told APP.

Extra machinery was also deputed in each sector of the city to ensure, swift, prompt and efficient disposal of garbage dumps, he said, adding that, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have also been deputed to supervise the operation. "Concerned formations of CDA and IMC are collaborating with each other while whole process exercise is being supervised Islamabad Administration (ICT)," he added.

Skips, garbage trolleys were being cleared from different parts of the city including sector I-9, I-10 and I-8 and others where collection of garbage remain suspended, while sweeping on different major roads was also being carried out simultaneously. Cleanliness and removal of garbage would continue till its complete clearance. zimri said.

In addition to removal of backlog, Assistant Commissioners and magistrate have also been directed to take action against the elements involved in the littering and dumping of waste in the open areas particularly in the markets of the city, he added.

Answering a query, he said the staff was also given Rs 10, 000 each as Christmas Eid package.

He urged to locals to extend full cooperation with the sanitation department and put garbage in dustbins placed over there instead of throwing it into open areas.

Meanwhile, the capital dwellers have complained about the off and on collection of household waste.

They said untimely collection of garbage forced the people to throw trash into the streets or nearby at open areas.

"If this practice continues, it might be a serious health hazard to the lives of locals especially to the children playing into the streets, they regretted.

They were of a view that sanitary staff only lifted garbage from posh areas of the city including F and E sectors while rest of the city were being treated as step motherly.

Aftab Ahmed, a resident of sector G-6/2 said the dumpsters installed at the corner of his street always gave a stuffy look due to irregular visit of sanitary staff.

He said he had lodged several complaints with the departments concerned, but no avail, urging the sanitation department to cleanse the trash trolleys regularly.

Being a capital city it was very unfortunate that the issue was getting worse with each passing day and the authorities were not paying heed to the basic issue, Shehryar Khan, a private employee at sector G-7/4 said.

"I cannot even walk through the streets without wearing a mask due to rising garbage heaps in almost every nook and corner of the city," he regretted.

"Globally, garbage is being used to generate energy, but the Federal capital is still lagging behind in opting modern technologies to deal with the trash," he added.

Farwa Hassan, a house wife in G-8, said she was observing the schedule of sanitary workers since last two months and were not collecting garbage on time.

"They often visits our streets after almost one week," she complained and urged the authorities concerned to pay special focus over the issue as prevailing situation of sanitation may create more troubles for the residents.

"The delay in lifting garbage left no option for us to throw the waste in open areas, a significant risk to public and environmental health," said Farhan, a resident of sector G-9.

The director Sanitation confirmed that the practice of delay in garbage lifting was being done regularly due to some issues of payment with the contractors that are now resolved.

However, he said the directorate was trying their best to resolve the funds issue and made regular payment of staff salaries.

