Sanitary worker dies in drain

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) A sanitary worker died and another fainted while cleaning a manhole

on Sargodha road here Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, sanitary worker Kalimullah (35) was desilting

a drain near City Housing Society, Sargodha Road when he fell unconscious.

His colleague, when noticed, jumped into the drain to rescue him but he also

fell unconscious due to poisonous gas in the drain.

On information, a rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims

from the drain.

However, Kalimullah found dead while Munir (44) was provided first aid and

shifted to the Allied Hospital.

Both were employees of city housing society.

Separately, three members of a family including a woman were shot at and

injured in Rasheedabad, Jhang Road.

According to rescue team, the victims were going to district courts for appearing

in a case when some people from their rival group allegedly opened fire on them.

The injured include: Parveen Bibi (40), her two sons- Husnain (18) and Hassan (17).

Rescue team shifted the injured to the Allied Hospital.