Sanitary Worker Electrocuted In The Area Of Mansoorabad Police Station

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:48 PM

Sanitary worker electrocuted in the area of Mansoorabad police station

A sanitary worker was electrocuted in the area of Mansoorabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :A sanitary worker was electrocuted in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Friday that 35-year-old sanitary worker Muhammad Asad was busy in boring for a water pump in Bismillah Town at Jhumra Road Phattak when an iron rod accidentally touched nude electricity wires.

As a result, he received severe electric shock and died on the spot before getting any medical treatment.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

