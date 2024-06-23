Sanitary workers are heroes of Eid uL Azha cleanliness drive; CEO RWMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Rana Sajid Safdar on Sunday said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz's acknowledgement of the best cleanliness arrangements on Eid ul Azha showed her confidence in sanitation workers. He said that sanitary workers are the heroes of successful Eid ul Azha cleanliness operations who performed their duties diligently despite holidays, epidemics, rains and others.

He cherished the entire staff of RWMC for their exceptional performance during the Eid holidays and said that RWMC had removed over 9,000 tons of animal waste from the district during the three days of Eid ul Azha despite rain.

He informed that around 3,000 sanitary workers were engaged in the cleanliness of the city while 230 vehicles were also being utilized to lift the garbage.

He added that the Company had placed as many as 3,964 trash trolleys in various parts of the city to keep the city neat and clean.

He also said that the social and mobilization communication teams were also conducting an anti-dengue drive to aware the masses about the hazards of the fatal virus and motivate them to keep their surroundings clean for the elimination of the dengue virus. The purpose of the anti-dengue campaign was to educate the residents about the fundamental standards of cleanliness so that the citizens could apply these standards in their lives to make their surroundings neat and clean, he added.