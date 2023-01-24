UrduPoint.com

Sanitary Workers Carry Out Cleanliness Work Despite Severe Weather Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:28 PM

Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi Tuesday said sanitary workers were carrying out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Haroon Kamal Hashmi Tuesday said sanitary workers were carrying out their responsibilities in the field during all festivals and severe weather conditions.

He expressed these views while providing warm clothing, shoes, raincoats and protective kits to the sanitary workers at the company office.

Haroon said the sanitary workers were the identity of RWMC, and with their hard work and dedicated services, it was possible to maintain the city's cleanliness.

"We should all appreciate the services of the sanitary workers and pay tribute to them as they diligently carry out their responsibilities for our convenience and help," he added.

He said sanitation arrangements in Rawalpindi have improved significantly and are much better than in other major cities.

