Sanitary Workers Deployed In 795 Villages

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2023 | 07:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Sanitary workers have been deployed in 795 villages of 189 union councils in district Faisalabad under 'Ab Gaon Chamkain Gae' programme.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, in a statement issued on Sunday, said that implementation of the Ab Gaon Chamkain Gae programme was in full swing. Under the programme, loader rickshaws had also been purchased to ensure complete cleanliness at village level.

Giving some details, he said that sanitary workers were appointed to 174 villages of 59 union councils in tehsil Sadar, to 257 villages of 59 union councils of tehsil Jaranwala, 116 villages of 26 union councils of tehsil Sammundri, 181 villages of 31 union councils of tehsil Tandlianwala and 67 villages of 14 union councils of tehsil Chak Jhumra.

He said that data of sanitary workers and their loader rickshaws was uploaded on the portal and now these workers would ensure cleanliness in these villages on daily basis.

He said that 259 points were designated for dumping sites in 189 union councils while numbering of the houses was being completed rapidly to ensure complete implementation on 'Ab Gaon Chamkain Gae' programme.

He also directed all assistant commissioners, deputy directors and assistant directors of local government to ensure implementation on the programme in toto and submit daily progress report to the DC Office regularly, he added.

