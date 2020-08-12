Sanitary workers hail for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz Wednesday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Despite the deteriorating condition of 70 per cent sanitary machinery and shortage of manpower, the sanitation directorate performed their duties diligently", he said while talking to media after a lunch hosted in honor of sanitation directorate.

He said the complaints received on the helpline for disposing of sacrificial animal were resolved within 15 minutes.

He urged the staff to continue the work with same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Islamabad more clean and green.

During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate have timely collected and disposed off offal, entrails and other waste material of sacrificial animals.

The directorate also sprinkled lime powder around the sacrificial places and placed garbage trolleys at every street of the Federal capital to keep the citizens safe and contain the spread of diseases, said the Mayor.