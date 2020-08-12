UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitary Workers Hail For Successful Cleanliness Drive On Eid-ul-Azha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

Sanitary workers hail for successful cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Mayor Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz Wednesday appreciated the sanitary workers for successfully handling the cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

"Despite the deteriorating condition of 70 per cent sanitary machinery and shortage of manpower, the sanitation directorate performed their duties diligently", he said while talking to media after a lunch hosted in honor of sanitation directorate.

He said the complaints received on the helpline for disposing of sacrificial animal were resolved within 15 minutes.

He urged the staff to continue the work with same zeal and enthusiasm to keep Islamabad more clean and green.

During the special operation, workers of the Sanitation Directorate have timely collected and disposed off offal, entrails and other waste material of sacrificial animals.

The directorate also sprinkled lime powder around the sacrificial places and placed garbage trolleys at every street of the Federal capital to keep the citizens safe and contain the spread of diseases, said the Mayor.

Related Topics

Islamabad Shortage Same Media

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

21 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

21 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

21 minutes ago

DM adopts geospatial data in support of UN Sustain ..

36 minutes ago

Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.