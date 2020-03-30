UrduPoint.com
Sanitary Workers Of Multan Waste Management Company At Quarantine To Get Additional Salary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:07 PM

Sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company at quarantine to get additional salary

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Sanitary workers of Multan Waste Management Company ( MWMC) working in city's quarantine centre will be given an additional salary.

Managing Director Nasir Shehzad Dogar in a statement maintained that the sanitary workers were performing duties at quarantine with complete dedication and devotion.

Their services are remarkable.

He added that the workers were given kits and other material needed for safety at quarantine centre.

Similarly, Rashan was also given at houses of the all workers.

