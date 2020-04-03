Sanitary workers screening carried out

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Friday carried out complete screening of the sanitary workers at Barkat Market as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

According to LWMC sources here, LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad and LWMC Operations General Manager Sohail Anwar also went through the screening procedure.

Sources said that masks, gloves and other protective equipment were also provided to the LWMC workers.

MD said that workers were asset of the company and all possible measures were being taken for their health safety.

LWMC Operations GM Sohail Anwar said that more than 700 vehicles and over 8000 workers were in field to ensure proper cleanliness in the provincial capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that Barkat Market and its adjoining areas were washed with disinfectants in the supervision of GM Operations.