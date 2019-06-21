UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitary Workers To Go On Broom Down Strike In Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:51 PM

Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Rawalpindi

Municipal Workers League (CBA) has decided to leave the duty of cleanliness of the city from Monday as a "broom down "strike in case there demands would not be fulfilled

Rawalpindi , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) :Municipal Workers League (CBA) has decided to leave the duty of cleanliness of the city from Monday as a "broom down "strike in case there demands would not be fulfilled.This was said by President of Municipal Workers League Haji Farooq , while speaking the four day strike camp outside the municipal complex.

He said that during the broom down strike no sanitary work even from any private company, would lift the garbage from any corner of the city and that would turn theb city into filth depot ."We will not let sit those elements with ease in chilled offices who have deprived the rights of the labors.

Now workers would confront the bureaucracy", he added.He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi and CEO of Solid Waste Company can not see the problems faced by the poor sanitary workers.

On the occasion a local leader of PTI , Zaheer Awan said that the performance of Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company(RWMC) is zero so it should be merged into Municipal Corporation so that loss to the national exchequer may be avoided.He said that the monthly rent of RWMC office is Rs two million monthly .

The salaries of officers and staff and fuel expenses of the vehicles are in addition to this . In this way millions rupees loss is being put across to the national kitty. He demanded Chief Minister Punjab to close down the RWMC under austerity drive without wasting time .The labor leaders including Nazirzada and Khan Majeed were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Poor Company Rent Vehicles Rawalpindi May From Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends reception hosted by Sult ..

38 minutes ago

Debate on budget continued in National Assembly

6 minutes ago

Medvedev Praises Talks With Belarusian Prime Minis ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman of EU Military Committee Announces Plans ..

7 minutes ago

PTI democratic party, not of two families: Hammad ..

8 minutes ago

Two-day "Kalasha Travelling Exhibit" starts at Pak ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.