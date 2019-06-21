Sanitary workers to go on broom down strike in Rawalpindi

Municipal Workers League (CBA) has decided to leave the duty of cleanliness of the city from Monday as a "broom down "strike in case there demands would not be fulfilled

Rawalpindi , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) :Municipal Workers League (CBA) has decided to leave the duty of cleanliness of the city from Monday as a "broom down "strike in case there demands would not be fulfilled.This was said by President of Municipal Workers League Haji Farooq , while speaking the four day strike camp outside the municipal complex.

He said that during the broom down strike no sanitary work even from any private company, would lift the garbage from any corner of the city and that would turn theb city into filth depot ."We will not let sit those elements with ease in chilled offices who have deprived the rights of the labors.

Now workers would confront the bureaucracy", he added.He said that Commissioner Rawalpindi and CEO of Solid Waste Company can not see the problems faced by the poor sanitary workers.

On the occasion a local leader of PTI , Zaheer Awan said that the performance of Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company(RWMC) is zero so it should be merged into Municipal Corporation so that loss to the national exchequer may be avoided.He said that the monthly rent of RWMC office is Rs two million monthly .

The salaries of officers and staff and fuel expenses of the vehicles are in addition to this . In this way millions rupees loss is being put across to the national kitty. He demanded Chief Minister Punjab to close down the RWMC under austerity drive without wasting time .The labor leaders including Nazirzada and Khan Majeed were also present on the occasion.