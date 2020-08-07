UrduPoint.com
Sanitation Drive At Cantonment Area Launched

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:36 PM

Special sanitation drive launched at cantonment area to prevent likely threats of malaria and dengue diseases besides coronavirus on direction of president cant board Brigadier Faisal Zia and Executive Officer Usman Arif on Thursday night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Special sanitation drive launched at cantonment area to prevent likely threats of malaria and dengue diseases besides coronavirus on direction of president cant board Brigadier Faisal Zia and Executive Officer Usman Arif on Thursday night.

Member cantonment board Muhammad Yaqoob, campaign supervisors including Jahangir and Khurrum among other officers concerned reviewed sanitizing operation being initiated at Goerge Kot, Nan bazaar, Opal Shaheed road with lot of adjoining places.

All areas were sterilized to root out coronavirus and likely threats of dengue and malaria from the places.

Muhammad Yaqoob said on the occasion that the campaign was started soon after culmination of eid festivities. He welcomed the step and paid tribute to the board's officers for making the entire area clean and healthy.

