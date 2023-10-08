Sanitation drive reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the "Ab Gaon Chamkeinge" programme and directed assistant commissioners to take the ownership of the drive or face action.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting regarding the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" at his office here on Sunday.

The commissioner also directed to make village committees active, complete the recruitment process of watchmen and sanitary workers and send the report of the activities carried out in each village to his office.

He also directed to install boards on the streets besides the entrances of every village as well as to numbering the houses.

He also issued orders to speed up the anti-encroachment operation in villages and said that he himself would visit villages and meet people.

The meeting was attended by deputy commissioners of all four districts, ADCR Mianwali Osama Hameed and AD Local Government Babar Shehzad Ranjha besides assistant commissioners of the four districts.