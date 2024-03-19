Sanitation drive reviewed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shakargarh Khizar Zahoor reviewed the ongoing work under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif 'Suthra Punjab Program' in various areas.

He gave instructions to the municipal officers and local government representatives speed up work.

There has been a significant improvement in the cleanliness of urban and rural areas and parks, green belts and intersections are looking lush green, he added.

He said that the municipal staff are regularly cleaning sewer lines and covering manholes, while plants and road dividers are being maintained.

He directed the municipal committee teams to keep all the machinery and staff active for providing the best municipal services to people and to ensure the cleanliness of the city roads, streets and other public places. Monitoring should be continued on a daily basis, he added.

The cleaning process has been completed in 315 villages of 23 union councils in Shakargarh district.