Sanitation Inspected

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khizr Hayat Bhatti and Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Bilal Zubair conducted inspections of sanitation and drainage systems in various parts of the city to ensure preparedness during the rainy season.

Khizr Hayat Bhatti visited the Jinnah Chowk disposal station, while Bilal Zubair inspected the GTS Chowk disposal station, Baghdad Colony, Rehman Shaheed Road, and surrounding areas. During the visits, they checked the functionality of motors and other machinery installed at the disposal sites and issued directives for further improvement of the drainage infrastructure.

Both officers emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely disposal of rainwater, maintaining 24/7 operational status of drainage machinery, and taking proactive steps to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

