Sanitation of city Narowal reviewed

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar on Friday directed assistant commissioners to closely monitor sanitation process on urban and village level in their respective to facilitate people.

A meeting regarding improvement and rehabilitation of sanitation and sewerage system in the district was held which was chaired by the deputy commissioner while AC Narowal Salman Ahmed Lone, AC Shakargarh Dr Arshad Wattoo, Chief Officer District Council Shahbaz Bashir Kayani and officials of various departments participated.

The deputy commissioner said monitoring was being conducted regarding sanitation andimprovement of sewerage system for development of the city.