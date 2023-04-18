Sanitation staff stage protest against nonpayment of salaries

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sanitation staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries for Eid-ul-Fitr and announced to stop working particularly during the Eid holidays.

While talking to the media, the sanitation staff said that if the department does not pay the salary in the coming two days then the employees of other organizations, including DHQ Hospital, Ayub Medical Complex, and Class IV employees working in educational institutions would also join the protest and stop working.

They added that despite the issuance of a notification by the provincial government to release salaries, WSSCA did not pay the salaries and created chaos for the janitorial staff by not giving them their wages.

Chairman Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sanitation workers union, Zahid Sheikh and President Khalid Sheikh, among others while addressing sanitation workers in Fawara Chowk, said that a notification was issued by the provincial government to pay salaries to WSSCA employees.

Zahid Sheikh said that the CEO of WSSCA was showing no interest in the issues of sanitation staff.

He said that Eid ul-Fitr was approaching and "we are facing critical financial issues due to the non-payment of salaries".