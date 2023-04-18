UrduPoint.com

Sanitation Staff Stage Protest Against Nonpayment Of Salaries

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Sanitation staff stage protest against nonpayment of salaries

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Sanitation staff of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the non-payment of salaries for Eid-ul-Fitr and announced to stop working particularly during the Eid holidays.

While talking to the media, the sanitation staff said that if the department does not pay the salary in the coming two days then the employees of other organizations, including DHQ Hospital, Ayub Medical Complex, and Class IV employees working in educational institutions would also join the protest and stop working.

They added that despite the issuance of a notification by the provincial government to release salaries, WSSCA did not pay the salaries and created chaos for the janitorial staff by not giving them their wages.

Chairman Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) sanitation workers union, Zahid Sheikh and President Khalid Sheikh, among others while addressing sanitation workers in Fawara Chowk, said that a notification was issued by the provincial government to pay salaries to WSSCA employees.

Zahid Sheikh said that the CEO of WSSCA was showing no interest in the issues of sanitation staff.

He said that Eid ul-Fitr was approaching and "we are facing critical financial issues due to the non-payment of salaries".

Related Topics

Protest Abbottabad Water Holidays Company Media Government

Recent Stories

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid ce ..

Infinix unveils major #EidLoot to Kickstart Eid celebrations in advance!

13 minutes ago

&#039;Epic Story Media&#039; partners with Bidaya’s &#039;Mansour’ franchise

21 minutes ago
 EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scie ..

EHS, MBZUAI collaborate to advance efforts in scientific research and innovation ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Palau

51 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China ..

COP28 President-designate concludes visit to China with common understanding to ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid A ..

Dubai Customs announces working hours during Eid Al-Fitr

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.