Sanitation staff starts removal of garbage, cleanliness after week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sanitation staff of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has started Removal of garbage dumps and cleanliness of the city after break of nearly a week as the intervention of government, MCI staff has resumed its duties.

Pace of working of sanitation staff is gradually picking up and back log is being removed.

In order to ensure, swift, prompt and efficient disposal of garbage dumps, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been deputed to supervise the operation.

Concerned formations of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and MCI are collaborating with each other while whole process exercise is being supervised Islamabad Administration (ICT).

Skips, Garbage Trolleys are being cleared from different parts of the city including sector I-9, I-10 and I-8 and others where collection of garbage remain suspended.

The operation remained continue not only during the day times but also during the night time on weekend. The activity will remain continue till the clearance of back log.

In addition to removal of back log, actions against the elements involved in the littering are also being taken actively.

In this connection, fine amounting to Rs.25000/- was imposed on shopkeepers involved in littering at main PWD road and Expressway. Furthermore, during an action in Koral and Khanna areas six (06) people responsible for spreading liter were arrested. Furthermore, SHO of respective police station has been directed to lodge FIR against the Ghori Town Administration for dumping their garbage on CDA's open Land. In this connection, 24 hours ultimatum has been given to the shopkeepers to remove garbage from these open lands.