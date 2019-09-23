UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sanitation Staff Starts Removal Of Garbage, Cleanliness After Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:20 PM

Sanitation staff starts removal of garbage, cleanliness after week

Sanitation staff of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has started Removal of garbage dumps and cleanliness of the city after break of nearly a week as the intervention of government, MCI staff has resumed its duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Sanitation staff of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has started Removal of garbage dumps and cleanliness of the city after break of nearly a week as the intervention of government, MCI staff has resumed its duties.

Pace of working of sanitation staff is gradually picking up and back log is being removed.

In order to ensure, swift, prompt and efficient disposal of garbage dumps, Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates have been deputed to supervise the operation.

Concerned formations of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and MCI are collaborating with each other while whole process exercise is being supervised Islamabad Administration (ICT).

Skips, Garbage Trolleys are being cleared from different parts of the city including sector I-9, I-10 and I-8 and others where collection of garbage remain suspended.

The operation remained continue not only during the day times but also during the night time on weekend. The activity will remain continue till the clearance of back log.

In addition to removal of back log, actions against the elements involved in the littering are also being taken actively.

In this connection, fine amounting to Rs.25000/- was imposed on shopkeepers involved in littering at main PWD road and Expressway. Furthermore, during an action in Koral and Khanna areas six (06) people responsible for spreading liter were arrested. Furthermore, SHO of respective police station has been directed to lodge FIR against the Ghori Town Administration for dumping their garbage on CDA's open Land. In this connection, 24 hours ultimatum has been given to the shopkeepers to remove garbage from these open lands.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Fine Road FIR Capital Development Authority From Government

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

24 seconds ago

Over 1 in 2 Pakistanis (53%) believe that Prime Mi ..

7 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Rashid Center f ..

8 minutes ago

Yon Moreno and Jessica Towl top the honours at 10t ..

8 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim 23 September 2019

21 minutes ago

At Least 22 Taliban Fighters Killed in Operation i ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.