Sanitation System Outsourced In Sialkot District

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial said that under the Suthra Punjab Program, the sanitation system was outsourced in all four tehsils of Sialkot district, which will make it possible to have modern machinery and human resources to ensure uniform cleanliness in urban and rural areas without discrimination at the tehsil level.

Under the new system, door-to-door collection of garbage will be done and temporary waste points will be established outside the villages from where the garbage will be taken to the landfill site and dumped according to hygiene principles, which will clean the environment.

He stated this while meeting the members of the BOD at the office of the Sialkot Waste Management Company. Later, the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial also visited Government High Schools Boys and Girls Kotli Bahram,Special education school,Iqbal library and also reviewed the renovation work carried out by PHA on the green belts on Paris Road.

