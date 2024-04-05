Open Menu

Sanitation Workers Call Off Strike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The sanitation workers of Water and Sanitation Services (WSSC) DIKhan on Friday called off strike after assurance for payment of their pending salaries of two months.

Initially, the WSSC employees started the strike for the non-payment of salaries for the past two months, with workers determined to continue until their dues were settled.

Following the successful negotiations with WSSC and TMA officials, sanitation workers and other staff promptly resumed their duties, marking the end of the work boy­cott.

On the occasion, the representative of the WSSC Staff union said that the municipal services had been restored and the strike was called off after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government give assurance of releasing a grant for WSSC.

